Parks & Rec Advisory Committee seeks input

The Village of Lake Orion Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in the conference room at Village Hall.

Manager Joe Young said the committee will discuss how the village uses the parks and how it can best promote the “village experience.”

“We want to enhance the experience of having a lakefront community in the downtown. To enhance the experience of ‘Where Living is a Vacation,’” Young said.

Anyone who would like to comment can attend the meeting, email Young at youngj@lakeorion.org or write a letter and mail it to Lake Orion Village Hall, Parks & Rec. Advisory Committee, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.

Some of the items under discussion include the openness and use of Green’s Park “or lack thereof.” The committee wants to be able to tie the park into the downtown experience and attract more lake users. The committee also will discuss lifeguards at Green’s Park; assess the fee structure for parks usage; and permitting kayaks at the park.

Last fall, the village built a dock with six boat slips to provide boater parking so lake users could dock and visit the downtown.

The Downtown Development Authority also is working on creating a branding campaign to attract more people to the village and its businesses. – J.N.