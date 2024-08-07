Palace-site development to include GM supplier to Orion plant

Retail, restaurants and more also planned for site

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

AUBURN HILLS — The Palace of Auburn Hills site will soon be home to a 700,000-square-foot GM supplier and approximately 40,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space according to conceptual site plans from developer Schostak Brothers and Company.

The GM facility will be a supplier to Orion’s assembly plant, which is being converted to produce Chevrolet’s Silverado Electric Vehicle. Orion township purchased its first electric Silverado in May, and will eventually shift the township’s entire fleet to the trucks to support the plant, according to Orion Township supervisor Chris Barnett.

The developer’s site plans include a nearly 5,000 square-foot restaurant and another restaurant just over 2,000 square feet.

According to a Schostak flier, the retail area will create a destination anchored by streets and pedestrian-oriented storefronts that will be accessed by connections from the site’s interior.

The property includes over 1 million square feet of new development space, and is zoned for seven types of uses, according to a conceptual site plan, including corporate headquarters, technology and research, research and development, medical, retail, hotel and mixed use.

Two four-story buildings and one seven-story building are included in the plan totaling 498,000 square feet, along with nearly 4,000 parking spaces.

Construction began earlier this summer. A completion date has not been announced. The property is roughly 110 acres and is located at 6 Championship Dr. in Auburn Hills.