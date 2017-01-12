Paint Creek Trail extension to begin this spring

By Jim Newell

Review Writer

Plans to extend the Paint Creek Trail into the Village of Lake Orion are moving forward after the owners of Lake Orion Lumberyard agreed to an easement through their property.

Lake Orion Lumber Company signed the easement papers on Dec. 29.

“The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority is pleased to announce that they have secured a permanent easement at the rear of the Lake Orion Lumber property, in order to move forward with the proposed Paint Creek Trail Extension project,” DDA Director Molly LaLone said.

Paint Creek Trail runs from Rochester through Oakland Township and into Orion Township and the Village of Lake Orion.

“We’ve been looking for a way to get the Paint Creek Trail into the village for about three years now,” said Village Council President Ken Van Portfliet. “It’s really exciting and good for the village.”

Van Portfliet said he hopes extending the trail helps with economic development by bringing more people to the downtown to enjoy the local businesses and restaurants.

Lake Orion Lumber Co. has been a fixture in the community for more than sixty years.

“The (DDA) Board of Directors would like to extend their gratitude to the property owners for this agreement, allowing this project to move forward into the construction phase this spring,” LaLone said.

Through community forums and online evaluation surveys, LaLone said the DDA identified priorities to accomplish with the project:

1. Extend the Paint Creek Trail through Lake Orion by providing safe, accessible and user friendly route for the residents and visitors through the village.

2. Create a unified signage program in the Village of Lake Orion and help visitors locate key destinations.

3. Provide non-motorized opportunities that support local tourism initiatives and healthy and active lifestyles.

The extension will route users north from the current Paint Creek Trail terminus, across Atwater Street along the eastern boundary of Lake Orion Lumber, LaLone said.

The trail will continue over the Paint Creek using the existing park pathway and bridge in Meek’s Park to Anderson Street.

Using a combination of ADA improved sidewalks for pedestrians and on-road arrow markings for cyclists, the route will extend north along Anderson Street and west on Elizabeth Street to the Village boundary at M-24.

“This route is ideal for promoting the historic downtown and local tourism destinations such as area parks, local restaurants and businesses, and municipal facilities,” LaLone said.

This project will be funded by the SEMCOG Transportation Alternatives Program, the Lake Orion DDA and the Village of Lake Orion.