Paint Creek Trail extension construction complete

The Paint Creek Trail extension construction is completed.

The trail route runs from Atwater Street, and travels north along Anderson Street, west on Elizabeth Street and ends at M-24.

Bike safety signs are up and arrows are painted on the roads, indicating that the road is a shared bicycle path with motorized vehicles.

Although the bike self-fix-it station and benches that will be placed near the Orion Art Center on Anderson have been ordered, they will not be placed until the spring advised Molly LaLone, executive director of the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority.

— By Susan Carroll