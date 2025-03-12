Paint Creek Elementary kindergartners celebrate reading month with a trip to the library

ORION TWP. — Paint Creek Elementary School’s kindergartners kicked off reading month with a field trip to the Orion Township Public Library on March 5.

The kindergartners began with story time with School Outreach Librarian Kerry Roman, who led the students’ activities.

After story time, children colored book marks before lining up to tour the library’s youth department. Roman selected two books during the tour which she used to show the students how to check out at the front desk.

Students saw how to return books before walking through the “secret area” where returned books are collected and other behind-the-scenes work takes place.

Youth services librarian Halli Zalesin said many Lake Orion schools visit the library during reading month to show kids what the library has to offer and enhance the library’s partnership with the district.

Work will be conducted on the library’s parking lot throughout spring, according to the library’s website. Visitors are asked to refer to signage for vehicle and foot traffic during renovation.

The library is located at 825 Joslyn Rd. – J.G.