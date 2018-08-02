Orion voters to decide on three millage requests

By Jim Newell

When Orion voters head to the polls on Tuesday they will have three millage requests to consider, each of which provides funding for different services to the community.

Orion Township is requesting a millage for parks and recreation services and a renewal of the safety path millage.

The North Oakland Transportation Authority (NOTA) also seeks to have its operating millage renewed.

Orion Twp. Parks & Rec. millage request

The proposed parks and recreation millage has garnered the greatest controversy of the three proposals, with some saying the township should continue to fund the parks from its general fund.

Others, like resident Don Hickmott, have said that the millage funds will allow Orion Twp. to free up funds to build a new township hall.

Supervisor Chris Barnett said the township does have a committee exploring the feasibility of building a new township hall – and the committee would make a recommendation to the township board – and that the township has been considering the possibility for a while now.

He added that any claims that the township is freeing up funds to potentially build a new township hall are erroneous.

The township budgeted $1.98 million of this year’s $7 million budget for parks and recreation and is projecting more than $2 million in costs for 2019.

“We really are at a decision-making point as a board to either drastically cut expenses or look to some sort of parks millage,” Barnett said when the board considered putting the issue before voters.

In July 2017, the township conducted a community survey asking residents’ input on several areas, including parks and recreation. Survey results included:

40 percent of residents moved to Orion Twp. because of the parks, lakes and open spaces.

76 percent of residents do at least half of their recreation in Orion.

38 percent would like more recreation added.

37 percent use the parks on a weekly basis.

58 percent said they would support a parks millage with the fire millage expiring and no additional increase in taxes.

The fire millage is 0.5834 mills and expires Dec. 31, 2018.

The township’s parks are Camp Agawam, with 140 acres; Friendship Park, 134.97 acres; Civic Center Park, 78.86 acres; and Jesse Decker Park, 24.65 acres. The township also maintains the Orion Center, Wildwood Amphitheater and owns 76 acres of undeveloped land off Joslyn Road, north of township hall, that is designated for future recreation or open space use.

The proposed millage is one mill for five years, from 2018-2022, to help fund the parks and recreation operations, services and facilities.

“The proceeds of the levy will be used for operation, programming, equipment, facilities, personnel, maintenance, acquisition, capital improvements and all related costs of the Orion Township Parks and Recreation Department,” the ballot proposal states.

One mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 of taxable value on all taxable property in the township. The millage is estimated bring in $1,674,921.87 in the first year.

Orion Twp. Safety Path Millage renewal

If the proposed safety path millage is renewed, the township would be authorized to renew the levy of up to .2293 of 1 mill for a period of 10 years, starting with the December 2018 levy through December 2027.

The funds would be for the establishment, construction, repair and maintenance of safety paths within the township – and is not a new tax.

Approval of the proposal would levy up to .2293 mill (22.93 cents per $1,000) on all taxable property in the township and it is estimated to collect approximately $384,059.59 in the first year.

NOTA millage renewal

Passage of the North Oakland Transportation Authority millage renews a levy of up to .2405 of 1 mill (24.05 cents per $1,000) on the taxable value of property located in the township for a period of 5 years, 2019-2023.

The millage renewal, if passed, will fund capital and operating expenses for transportation services provided to seniors, disabled or low-income residents by the North Oakland Transportation Authority.

It is estimated that this proposal will result in an estimated revenue of $402,818 in the first year, which shall be disbursed to the North Oakland Transportation Authority.

A portion of the funds, by law, will be disbursed to the Village of Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority.