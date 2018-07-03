Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing on July 23, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 23, 2018 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2018-24, Robert P. Cathers, 3808 Waldon Rd., 09-19-400-007

The petitioner is requesting three (3) variances from Zoning Ordinance No. 78:

Article 27, Section 27.02 (Over 2.5 Acres): 1. A 3,794 sq. ft variance above the allowed 1,900 sq. ft. Total Maximum Floor Area of All Accessory Buildings to build a 3,000 sq. ft. addition to a detached barn for a 5,694 total square footage of all accessory buildings. 2. A 3,712 sq. ft. variance above the allowed 1,400 sq. ft. Maximum Floor Area of Detached Accessory Building to build a 3,000 sq. ft. addition to a detached barn for a 5,112 total square footage of all detached accessory buildings. Article 5, Section 5.02 H.2: 3. A 10’ setback variance from the required 70’setback from any property line for a stable to build an addition to a detached barn 60’ from the East property line.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion