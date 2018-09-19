Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing Oct. 8. 2018 – Orion Hospitality Group, LLC

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 8, 2018 at 7:00pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

A13-2018-34. Orion Hospitality Group, LLC, 95 Brown Rd./4978 Huston Dr. 09-32-378069,09-32-378-070,09-32-378-073

The petitioner is requesting a variance from Zoning Ordinance No. 78, Article 34, Section 34.03.B (Use Group C):

1. A 20.65′ front yard variance from the required 40′ front yard setback to build a hotel 19.35′ from the front property line (Huston Dr.).

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Halt; addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yarns Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion