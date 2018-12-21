Orion Twp. ZBA – Public Hearing – January 14, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING * * * * *

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2019-01, Mark Chavaux, 3640 Kern Road, 09-25-400-032 The petitioner is requesting two variances from Zoning Ordinance 78, Article XXVII, Section 27.02, Subsection A.8 (over 2.5 acres): 1 1. a 200 sq. ft. variance above the allowed 1,400 sq. ft. Maximum Floor Area of Detached Accessory Buildings to build a 1,600 sq. ft. pole barn 2 2. a 276 sq. ft. variance above the allowed 1,900 sq. ft. Total Maximum Floor Area of All Accessory Buildings to build a 1,600 sq. ft. pole barn

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion