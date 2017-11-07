Orion Twp. ZBA public hearing 11-27-17

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 27, 2017 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2017-34, AIM & CAN, LLC- James C. Komendra, 1135 S. Lapeer Rd., Sidwell #09-14-226-010

The petitioner is requesting a variance from Zoning Ordinance No. 78, Article IX, Section 9.04, OP:

1. A 7 ft. variance from the required 20 ft. side yard setback to install a ground sign 13 ft. from the side property line (South).

The petitioner is requesting two variances from Sign Ordinance No. 153, Section 7 Non-Residential Zoned Areas Ground Signs, OP:

1. A front yard setback variance of 13 ft. from the required 20 ft. setback for a ground sign 7 ft. from the right-of-way.

2. The applicant is seeking a 26 sq. ft. variance from the allowed 30 sq. ft. in order to install a 56 sq. ft. ground sign.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion