Orion Twp. ZBA – 2019 MEETING DATES RESOLUTION

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

2019 MEETING DATES RESOLUTION

WHEREAS, the By-Laws of the Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals provides for the scheduling of meetings on the second and fourth Monday of each month; and,

WHEREAS, the State of Michigan has enacted Public Act No. 267 of 1976, Open Meetings Act, which requires the specific designation of the dates, times, and places of all regular meetings of the Zoning Board of Appeals; and,

WHEREAS, it is the desire of the Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals to conduct all of its business in an open forum, in compliance with said Act; and,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold its Regular Meetings on the second and fourth Monday of each month of the calendar year, beginning on January 14,201 9 and ending on December 9,20 1 9.

The following are the dates of the regularly-scheduled meetings, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be held at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan: