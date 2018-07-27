Orion Twp. woman injured, dog killed in hit-and-run accident on Morgan Rd.

Police are searching for the suspect and any information from the public about a hit-and-run accident that happened July 25 on Morgan Road.

Update to Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident which occurred on July 25 in Orion Township on Morgan Road, East of Baldwin Road:

Detectives have located video of a vehicle on Morgan Road that was in the area of at crash scene just seconds before the victim was struck. (see pic S-1)

The victim has been released from the hospital and the image captured on a nearby home security system is consistent with the vehicle descriptions provided at the accident scene and verified by the victim.

Detectives have compiled stock images of a white in color GM SUV body style produced from 2006 – 2008 that closely matches both the victim’s description and the security system video.

(Original post below)

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for information on the driver of a white SUV who struck a woman and her dog on Morgan Road early Wednesday morning and then drove away.

The incident happened around 7:07 a.m. July 25 in the Morgan Road and Homesite Drive area (west of Baldwin Road). An Orion Township woman, 66, was walking her dog, a 10-year -old poodle mix, westbound on Morgan Road in the eastbound lane so that she could see oncoming traffic, according to a sheriff’s office report.

A vehicle – described as a large white SUV with two windows in the rear of the vehicle an long vertical brake lights – was traveling westbound on Morgan Road, crossed into the eastbound land struck the woman and her dog, the report stated.

The victim yelled for the SUV to stop and help her, but the driver continued traveling westbound on Morgan Road. The woman suffered a fractured arm and her dog was killed.

Another motorist stopped to assist the woman, called 911 and remained with the victim until first responders arrived. Star EMS transported the woman to the hospital and Oakland Animal Hospital picked up the dead dog.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the driver or the vehicle. Sheriff’s Office detectives and deputies are continuing with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Callers will remain anonymous. – Lake Orion Review