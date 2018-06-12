Orion Twp. Tommy’s Lake Water Quality Control SAD #5 Public Hearing

Charter Township of Orion

Tommy’s Lake

Water Quality Control SAD #5

Notice for Public Hearing

on Cost Estimate

Notice is Hereby Given:

1. That the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion has initiated the process of improving the quality of Tommy’s Lake by the eradication of nuisance aquatic weeds and/or algae and aeration.

2. That a preliminary cost estimate prepared by the Township is on file with the Township Clerk.

3. That this Board has tentatively designated the following described lands in the township as constituting the Special Assessment District against which the cost of the improvement is to be assessed:

09-16-229-075 09-16-229-064 09-16-229-010 09-16-229-011 09-16-229-012 09-16-229-013 09-16-229-014 09-16-229-015 09-16-229-016 09-16-229-018 09-16-229-019 09-16-229-070 09-16-229-071 09-16-229-024 09-16-229-061 09-16-229-062 09-16-229-029 09-16-229-030 09-16-229-031 09-16-229-032 09-16-229-033

09-16-229-034 09-16-229-035 09-16-229-036 09-16-229-037 09-16-229-038 09-16-229-039 09-16-229-040 09-16-229-041 09-16-229-042 09-16-229-043 09-16-229-044 09-16-229-065 09-16-229-066 09-16-229-077 09-16-229-048 09-16-229-080 09-16-229-051 09-16-229-052 09-16-229-053 09-16-229-054 09-16-229-055

09-16-229-056 09-16-229-074 09-15-105-014 09-15-105-010 09-15-105-015 09-15-105-016 09-15-105-017 09-15-105-018 09-15-105-019

4. The Special Assessment District is proposed to be created for a period of five (5) years or until a petition to discontinue the special assessment district is received with signatures that represent a majority of the properties in the district. Annual redeterminations of the cost of the improvement shall be necessary in the future, without a change in the boundaries in said Special Assessment District. The projected incremental increases are ten (10%) percent per year for the term of the improvement without additional public hearings.

5. That the Township Board will meet at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, on Monday, June 18 at 7:00 p.m., to hear and consider any objections to the improvement and to said Special Assessment District.

6. If the Township Board approves the improvement, a special assessment may be levied against properties that benefit from the improvement. Act 186 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1973, as amended, provides that the special assessment must be protested at the hearing held for the purpose of confirming the special assessment roll before the Michigan Tax Tribunal may acquire jurisdiction over any dispute involving the special assessment. If approved by the Township Board, the hearing for the purpose of confirming the special assessment will be held at some time in the future pursuant to notice given as required by law. Appearance or protest at such hearing is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. An owner of or party in interest in property to be assessed, or his or her agent, may appear in person to protest the special assessment, or may protest the special assessment by letter filed with the Township Clerk at or prior to the time of the hearing, in which case appearance is not required.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 6-6-18; 6-13-18