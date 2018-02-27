Orion Twp. — Synopsis – Board of Trustees

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Meeting called to order at 7:05.

Invocation: Char Follis. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Supervisor Barnett provided an update to the Board regarding the Consumers Energy gas line and the Fire House gym equipment.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $1,474,934.58, payrolls in the amount of $122,157.58, for a total disbursement of funds of $1,597,092.16.

Approved the agenda, as amended. Approved the consent agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes of the Monday, February 5, 2018 regular meeting.

Awarded bid for the sale of the surplus 2004 Ford F-150 truck to Edwin Slickenmeyer, for the sale price of $1,560.00.

Approved the orders of demolitions presented by the hearings officer for the following properties: 1145 Bayfield St., 1075 Beach Dr., 810 Pine Ave., and 3831 Queensbury Rd.

Authorized contracting with BS&A for a software upgrade at a cost not to exceed $17,140.00, and authorize any necessary budget adjustments.

Authorized increasing the life insurance benefit from $50,000 to $75,000 for all full-time elected officials and full-time non-union employees, to correspond with current union contract levels.

Set public hearing for comment concerning the MDNR Trust Fund Grant application for a construction of portion of the E. Clarkston Road pathway to be held on March 5, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Authorized appointing Aaron Whatley as a Township representative to the Polly Ann Trail Commission.

Approved the License Agreement between Orion Township and the Lake Orion Youth Baseball League for the use of McConnell Field from 4-1-18 to 12-31-18, and authorized the Supervisor to sign on behalf of the Township.

Adopted Resolution authorizing participation in the State of Michigan Transportation Alternatives Program Grant for the East Clarkston Road Pathway.

Received and filed Treasurer’s notice of purchase of commercial paper and government agency bonds.

Approved the hiring of Robert Duke as Fire Chief, with a tentative effective start date of April 1, 2018, at a starting wage subject to negotiations with final wage amount to be brought back to the board for approval, with full benefits.

Conditionally authorized allocating funds for the hiring of a full-time Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy to serve as a liaison to the Lake Orion Community middle schools, subject to Lake Orion Community Schools and Oakland Township’s cost participation, with final contract to be brought back before the board for approval.

Award the bids for remodeling Fire Station #1, as recommended by Cunningham Limp at a cost not to exceed $2,653,500.00, with $2,394,838 of the cost to come from the Fire Capital Improvement Fund, $138,500.00 from a contribution from the Downtown Development Authority (DDA), and $120,126.00 from the Host Fee Fund, subject to DDA approval.

Held second reading and conditionally approved PC-2017-05, Silver Spruce Plaza Final PUD, and authorized the Supervisor and Clerk to sign the PUD agreement, subject to review and approval of the attorney.

Conditionally approved PC-2018-08, Gingellville Crossing Condominium, subject to final approval of the development’s master deed, by-laws, and exhibit B by the Township’s consultants.

Accepted the Letter of Intent to Purchase 313 Brown Road, at a purchase price of $465,000.00, and authorized the Supervisor and Attorney to sign on behalf of the Township.

Held a discussion regarding using Tri-Party Funds and authorized the Supervisor to work with the Road Commission of Oakland County to repave Pine Tree Road.

Received and filed the Police & Fire Reports.

Meeting adjourned 9:52 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

