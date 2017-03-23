Orion Twp. Supervisor Chris Barnett to deliver annual State of the Twp. address

By on No Comment

Orion Twp. Supervisor Chris Barnett gives his fifth State of the Township address on Wednesday.
The presentation begins at 9 a.m. March 29 at the Woodside Bible Church, 2500 Joslyn Rd., on the Canterbury Village grounds.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m., with a reception to follow the address.
Barnett said the highligts of this year’s speech are:
The people and places that make Orion Twp. extraordinary, including stories of community members’ achievements;
The remarkable things people in the community have accomplished;
He will unveil some new projects the township is pursuing;
Barnett will also discuss road construction, township growth, safety and parks and recreation developments.
The Lake Orion Review will have full coverage of the speech in the April 5 issue.
For more on Orion Twp. meetings, agendas, synopses, announcments or to contact a township official, go to the township website: www.oriontownship.org.
— J.N.

Orion Twp. Supervisor Chris Barnett to deliver annual State of the Twp. address added by on
View all posts by James Newell →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.