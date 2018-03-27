Orion Twp. – Public Notice – Communications Tower

PUBLIC NOTICE: TowerCo 2013, LLC proposes to build a 150-foot Monopole Communications Tower. The Site location is Giddings Road, Lake Orion, Oakland County, Michigan, 48359, Latitude: 42-43-30.5 N, Longitude: 83-15-42.7. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1099888.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.

HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Andrew Temerowski, G2 Consulting Group, LLC, 1866 Woodslee Street, Troy, Michigan, Phone: 248-680-0400, E-Mail: atemerowski@g2consultinggroup.com.