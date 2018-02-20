Orion Twp. – Public Hearing – Grant Application for E. Clarkston Rd, Trail Connector Phase 3A

Charter Township of Orion

Oakland County, Michigan

Notice of Public Hearing:

Monday, March 5, 2018

Grant Application for

E. Clarkston Road

Trail Connector Phase 3A

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, regarding the funding of the construction of a E. Clarkston Road Trail Connector Phase 3A, M-24 to Paint Creek Trail.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted to the attention of Penny Shults, Clerk, at the address listed above.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion