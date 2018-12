Notice of Public Hearing

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360 at 7:00 p.m. on Monday January 7, 2019 to consider the adoption of the Orion Township Parks and Recreation Master Plan. The Master Plan is a five-year recommended program for improving parks and recreation opportunities for Orion Township residents.