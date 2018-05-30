Orion Twp. – Proposed Amendment to Ord. 78 — STADIUM RIDGE CONDITIONAL REZONING REQUEST

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78

PC-2018-17, STADIUM RIDGE

CONDITIONAL REZONING REQUEST

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, June 18, 2018, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-2018-17, Stadium Ridge Conditional Rezoning, a request to rezone 40.68 acres located east of Lapeer Road, north of Stadium Drive, unaddressed Sidwell No. 09-14-400-010, from RM-1 (Residential Multiple-1) to R-3 (Single Family Residential-3) and 2.93 acres, unaddressed Sidwell No. 09-14-400-010, from RM-1 (Residential Multiple-1) to GB (General Business), MJC Stadium Ridge LLC, applicant.

A copy of the proposed ordinance amendment is on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written comments may be submitted before the meeting to Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at the address listed above.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Publish: 05.30.18