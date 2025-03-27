Orion Twp. Planning Commission Public Hearing PC-25-14, Kern Corners Estates, request for a Conditional Rezone of two parcels, located at 1475 E. Silverbell Rd. (parcel #09-25-400-030)

* * * * * NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING * * * * *
The Charter Township of Orion Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, April
16, 2025, at 7:05 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323 Joslyn Rd, Lake
Orion, MI 48360 on the following matter:
PC-25-14, Kern Corners Estates, request for a Conditional Rezone of two parcels, located at 1475
E. Silverbell Rd. (parcel #09-25-400-030) and a vacant parcel immediately north (parcel #09-25-
400-038), from Suburban Farms (SF) to Suburban Ranch (SR) with conditions, in accordance
with a concept plan depicting 14 single-family residential lots, and offer of additional conditions.
If you are not able to attend, send correspondence to Orion Township Hall, 2323 Joslyn Rd. addressed to
the Planning Commission to express your concerns and comments. A copy of the proposed Conditional
Rezone is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department office and the Township Clerk’s office and may
be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday until the date
of the public hearing.
Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with
disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Julia Dalrymple, Township
Clerk, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; 248-391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the
Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.
Scott Reynolds
Planning Commission
Julia Dalrymple
Township Clerk
