Orion Twp. Planning Commission – Public Hearing – Baldwin Medical

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Planning Commission and Board of Trustees will hold a Joint Public Hearing on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 7:05 p.m. in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

PC-2018-27, Baldwin Medical, a Major Planned Unit Development (PUD) Amendment Request, located on vacant parcels just south of the southwest corner of Baldwin and Maybee Roads (parcels 09-29-301-084 and 09-29-301-085). The applicant is seeking to replace the previously approved Tim Hortons/Cold Stone Creamery with a two-story medical building.

If you are not able to attend, you may send correspondence to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Planning Commission and/or Board of Trustees to express your concerns and comments. A copy of the proposed planned unit development amendment request is on file in both the Planning & Zoning Department office and the Township Clerk’s office and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Justin Dunaskiss

Planning Commission

Penny S. Shults

Township Clerk