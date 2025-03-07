Orion Twp. Planning Commission Public Hearing April 2, 2025

* * * * * NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING * * * * *

The Charter Township of Orion Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on

Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 7:05 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board

Room, 2323 Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 on the following matter:

PC-25-09, Township Initiated Text Amendment to Zoning Ordinance #78, Updates

Places of Worship and Site Plan Standards, Articles II, VIII, XVI, XVIII, XIX, XX, XXI,

XXII, XXIII, XXIV, XXX, XXXIV, and XXXV providing for repeal of conflicting

ordinances and portions thereof; and providing an effective date.

If you are not able to attend, send correspondence to Orion Township Hall, 2323 Joslyn Rd.

addressed to the Planning Commission to express your concerns and comments. A copy of the

proposed text amendment is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department office and the

Township Clerk’s office and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30

p.m., Monday through Friday until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for

individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Julia

Dalrymple, Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; 248-391-0304,

ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Scott Reynolds

Planning Commission

Julia Dalrymple

Township Clerk