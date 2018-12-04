Orion Twp. Planning Commission 2019 REGULAR MEETING DATES RESOLUTION

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

PLANNING COMMISSION

2019 REGULAR MEETING DATES RESOLUTION

WHEREAS, the By-Laws of the Charter Township of Orion Planning Commission provide for the scheduling of regular meetings on the first and third Wednesday of each month; and,

WHEREAS, the State of Michigan has enacted Public Act No. 267 of 1976, Open Meetings Act, which requires the specific designation of the dates, times, and places of all regular meetings of the Planning Commission; and,

WHEREAS, it is the desire of the Charter Township of Orion Planning Commission to conduct all of its business in an open forum, in compliance with said Act; and,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Charter Township of Orion Planning Commission will hold its regular meetings on the first and third Wednesday of each month of the calendar year beginning on January 2,201 9 and ending on December 1 8,20 19.

The following are the dates of the reguIarly scheduled meetings, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be held at the Charter Township of Orion Hail, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan: