Orion Twp. – Parks and Recreation – Notice of Availability of Draft Plan for Public Review

Notice of Availability of

Draft Plan for Public Review

The Charter Township of Orion has prepared a draft Parks and Recreation Master Plan to guide the future development of parks and recreation in Orion Township.

The public is welcome to view a copy of the draft plan for review and comments. The plan is available for consultation at the Township Hall (2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360), at the Orion Center (1335 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360), at the Township’s Library (825 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48362), and on the Orion Township Parks and Recreation website, www.orionparks.com

The Township will accept any comments on the plan until December 17, 2018.

Please direct your comments to Julianne Savard, Administrative Assistant,

By e-mail to: Parksrec@oriontownship.org

By mail to: Charter Township or Orion, Township Hall, 1335 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360