Orion Twp. — ORD. 68, Water and Sewer Amendments to Water and Sewer Regulations

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ORD. 68, WATER AND SEWER

AMENDMENT TO WATER AND SEWER REGULATIONS

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meetings of Monday, May 15, 2017 and Monday, June 5, 2017 amended the Water & Sewer System Regulations of Ord. 68, Section 4 and Section 5, effective July 1, 2017, as follows:

Section 4 – Charges for Water Service (effective 07.01.17)

Charges for water service each quarterly (three months) period shall consist of:

A. A minimum quarterly charge for water, will be $29.00 per 1,000 cubic feet.

B. For all water used in excess of the first 1,000 cubic feet, the charge shall be $2.90 per 100 cubic feet.

C. All residential premises with non-metered water shall pay $54.00 per unit, per quarter flat rate.

D. Each premises to or from which separate unmetered line connection is provided for sprinkler or hydrant service shall pay therefore a quarter charge as follows:

For a 4-inch service connection – $50.00

For a 6-inch service connection – $50.00

For a 8-inch service connection – $50.00

Section 5 – Charges for Sewer Service (effective 07.01.17)

A. Charges for sewage service to premises utilized for residential purposes shall be $74.85 per unit for each calendar quarter (three months) or part thereof. The volume of one (1) unit shall be equal to 3,200 cubic feet.

B. Charges for non-metered non-residential use shall be based upon units determined by the Township (Township REU Table). One (1) unit shall be billed at $74.85 per quarter. The volume of one (1) unit shall be equal to 3,200 cubic feet.

C. Metered customers shall be charged a minimum of One REU, equal to 3,200 cubic feet. In addition, metered customers shall be billed $2.34 per 100 cubic feet of water used beyond the first 3,200 cubic feet.

D. In addition to the sewer usage charges, all non-residential users of the system shall pay a quarterly “Industrial Waste Control” (IWC) Charge in accordance with the following schedule, based on assigned meter size:

Industrial Waste Control Quarterly

Charge (IWC) Meter Size IWC Charge

5/8 inch $ 17.16

3/4 inch $ 25.74

1 inch $ 42.90

1-1/2 inch $ 94.38

2 inch $ 137.28

3 inch $ 248.82

4 inch $ 343.20

6 inch $ 514.80

8 inch $ 858.00

10 inch $ 1201.20

12 inch $ 1372.80

14 inch $ 1716.00

16 inch $ 2059.20

18 inch $ 2402.40

Non-residential users shall be defined as all users other than single family houses, apartment buildings, condominiums, townhouses, mobile homes, schools, churches and municipal buildings.

Copies of complete text of Ord. 68, including the amended Water and Sewer Regulations, are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Publish: 07/14/17