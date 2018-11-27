Orion Twp. — Notice of Joint Public Hearing — Dec. 19, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Planning Commission and Board of Trustees will hold a Joint Public Hearing on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 7:05 p.m. in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

PC-2018-49, Hills of Woodbridge Planned Unit Development (PUD), Located at 3677 S. Lapeer Road (Sidwell #09-26-451-002), vacant lot (Sidwell #09-26-402-020), and vacant lot (Sidwell #09-26-402-021). The applicant, Hills of Woodbridge LLC is proposing a rezone from R-1, OP, and RB to PUD to construct 129 condominium units in 65 duplex style buildings and a commercial component (multiple buildings) with drive through capability.

If you are not able to attend, you may send correspondence to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Planning Commission and/or Board of Trustees to express your concerns and comments. A copy of the proposed Planned Unit Development request is on file in both the Planning & Zoning Department office and the Township Clerk’s office and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Justin Dunaskiss

Planning Commission

Penny S. Shults

Township Clerk