Orion Twp. man in critical condition after being driven over by girlfriend’s car

An Orion Township man is in critical condition after his girlfriend ran him over with her vehicle Wednesday night during a domestic dispute situation.

The incident happened on the 500 block of Mayer Court about 8:54 p.m. Aug. 22, according to an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report from Undersheriff Mike McCabe’s office.

Deputies and the Orion Twp. Fire Department responded to the area after “several neighbors had called 911 to report a disturbance between a man and a woman at the residence,” the report stated.

Witnesses directed deputies to the side of the home where they saw a red Dodge Dart resting on top of the man, who was lying beneath the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Firefighters used a jack to free the man, 28, and then began life-saving measures to save him, the report said.

The man was transported to McLaren – Oakland Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Sheriff’s office detectives and the Forensic Science Laboratory were called to the scene to investigate.

Investigators learned that the man, who is listed as the suspect in the incident, and his girlfriend, a 26-year-old woman from Clarkston, became embroiled in a domestic dispute in which the man allegedly assaulted the woman.

The woman then got into her car and attempted to leave when the man jumped on the hood of the Dodge Dart. The woman backed the car into a tree, and the man fell to the ground.

The woman then began to pull the vehicle forward, running over the man, but immediately stopped when she realized her boyfriend was trapped underneath the car, according to the incident report.

Deputies transported the woman to St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital in the city of Pontiac for medical treatment for injuries she sustained during the physical altercation with her boyfriend. She is listed in stable condition and has since been released from the hospital.

Sheriff’s office detectives are continuing with the investigation. – J.N.