Orion Twp. Holliday Drive Road Maintenance SAD #2 Notice for Public Hearing

Charter Township of Orion

Holliday Drive Road

Maintenance SAD #2

Notice for Public Hearing

on Proposed Roll

Notice is Hereby Given:

1. That the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion has initiated the process of making certain improvements for private road maintenance (millings, grading, and chloride) on Holliday Drive (between Conklin and Snyder).

2. That the special assessment roll prepared by the Township Supervisor is on file with the Township Clerk.

3. That this Board has designated the following described lands in the township as constituting the Special Assessment District against which the cost of the improvement is to be assessed:

Driveways on Holliday: 09-01-456-045, 09-01-456-057, 09-01-456-043, 09-01-456-044, 09-01-459-044, 09-01-459-043, 09-01-459-045, 09-01-459-039, and 09-01-459-038 [graveling, grading, chloriding & set-up fees]

Driveways on Conklin: 09-01-456-032 and 09-01-459-035 [chloriding & set-up fees]

4. The Special Assessment District is proposed to be created for a period of five (5) years or until a petition to discontinue the special assessment district is received with signatures that represent a majority of the properties in the district. Annual redeterminations of the cost of the improvement shall be necessary in the future, without a change in the boundaries in said Special Assessment District. The projected incremental increases are ten (10%) percent per year for the term of the improvement without additional public hearings.

5. That the Township Board will meet at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, on Monday, July 16, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. to hear and consider any objections to the improvement and to said Special Assessment District.

6. If the Township Board confirms the roll, a special assessment may be levied against properties that benefit from the improvement. Act 186 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1973, as amended, provides that the special assessment must be protested at the hearing held for the purpose of confirming the special assessment roll before the Michigan Tax Tribunal may acquire jurisdiction of any dispute involving the special assessment. Appearance and protest at the hearing is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. An owner of or party in interest in property to be assessed, or his or her agent, may appear in person to protest the special assessment, or may protest the special assessment by letter filed with the Township Clerk at or prior to the time of the hearing, in which case appearance is not required.