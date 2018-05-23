Orion Twp. – Holliday Drive Private Road Maintenance SAD #2

Charter Township of Orion

Holliday Drive Private Road Maintenance SAD #2

Notice for Public Hearing

on Cost Estimate

Notice is Hereby Given:

3. That this Board has tentatively designated the following described lands in the township as constituting the Special Assessment District against which the cost of the improvement is to be assessed:

09-01-456-045 09-01-456-057 09-01-456-043

09-01-456-044 09-01-456-032 09-01-459-035

09-01-459-044 09-01-459-043 09-01-459-045

09-01-459-039 09-01-459-038

4. The Special Assessment District is proposed to be created for a period of five (5) years or until a petition to discontinue the special assessment district is received with signatures that represent a majority of the properties in the district. Annual redeterminations of the cost of the improvement shall be necessary in the future, without a change in the boundaries in said Special Assessment District.

5. That the Township Board will meet at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, on Monday, June 4, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. to hear and consider any objections to the improvement and to said Special Assessment District.

6. If the Township Board approves the improvement, a special assessment may be levied against properties that benefit from the improvement. Act 186 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1973, as amended, provides that the special assessment must be protested at the hearing held for the purpose of confirming the special assessment roll before the Michigan Tax Tribunal may acquire jurisdiction of any dispute involving the special assessment. The hearing for the purpose of confirming the special assessment will be held, if at all, at some time in the future pursuant to notice given as required by law. Appearance and protest in writing at such hearing is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. An owner of or party in interest in property to be assessed, or his or her agent, may appear in person to protest the special assessment, or may protest the special assessment by letter filed with the Township Clerk at or prior to the time of the hearing, in which case appearance is not required. Any objection must be in writing, regardless of whether or not you appear at the public hearing.