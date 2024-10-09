Orion Twp. Fire Dept. responds to 238 calls over three weeks

The Orion Township Fire Department responded to 238 calls for service from Sept. 12 through Oct. 2, according to an incident report to the Orion Township Board of Trustees on Monday.

Of the 238 calls, 186 were classified as rescue and emergency medical service incidents. There were 19 false alarm/false calls, 16 service calls, 12 good intent calls, three hazardous condition calls and two calls for fires. The department also received mutual aid support from other fire departments in three incidents and provided mutual aid three times during the time frame.

The fire department has responded to 3,085 calls so far in 2024 and provided 1,675 incident-related transports. – J.N.