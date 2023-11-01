Orion Twp. deputies to participate in Shop with a Hero program

Meijer gift cards to help are appreciated

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. — The holiday season is approaching and deputies at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office want to ensure that some children in the Orion area aren’t left out in the cold this Christmas.

The Orion Township Substation deputies are once again participating in the Shop with a Hero program, providing area kids who may not otherwise have a festive holiday with a shopping spree to buy gifts, clothes or other items, said Lt. Darren Ofiara, commander of the Orion Township Substation.

But the deputies need a little help from the community – they don’t like to turn away a child who qualifies for Shop with a Hero, and resources are limited.

So, they’re asking for Meijer gift card donations from the community to help ensure that children can shop for Christmas presents.

Gift cards in $25 or $50 are preferred, but any amount helps out. Each child will receive $100-$150, depending on the number of children who take part and the amount of donations, Ofiara said.

Any donations individuals, families, community groups and businesses can make will not sit in the bottom of a stocking but will be shared with those who need assistance.

The deputies will once again be at Meijer in Oxford to take kids shopping for themselves and family members, helping the kids as they select items and giving them support throughout the evening.

Donations can be dropped off at the OCSO Orion Township Substation in the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Rd.