Orion Twp. Central Drive Road SAD #2

Charter Township of Orion

Central Drive Road Improvement SAD #2

Notice for Public Hearing on Proposed Roll

Notice is Hereby Given:

1. That the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion has initiated the process of rehabilitating Central Drive, from Indianwood Road to the Township/Village boundary.

2. That the special assessment roll prepared by the Township Supervisor is on file with the Township Clerk.

3. That this Board has designated the following described lands in the township as constituting the Special Assessment District against which the cost of the improvement is to be assessed:

09-03-300-001 09-03-403-002 09-03-403-006 09-03-451-001 09-03-451-002 09-03-451-007 09-03-451-006 09-03-452-048 09-03-452-047

09-03-452-034 09-03-452-041 09-03-452-039 09-03-452-045 09-03-452-046 09-03-452-012 09-03-452-013 09-03-452-014 09-03-452-044

09-03-452-038 09-03-452-042 09-03-452-043 09-03-452-020 09-03-452-021 09-03-452-023 09-03-452-024 09-03-452-025 09-03-452-026

09-03-452-027 09-03-452-028 09-03-452-029 09-03-452-030 09-03-477-010 09-03-477-004 09-03-477-003 09-03-477-002 09-03-477-001

09-03-455-006 09-03-455-003 09-03-455-004 09-03-476-004 09-03-476-007 09-03-454-008 09-03-454-009 09-03-454-012 09-03-453-003

09-03-453-005 09-03-453-004 09-03-454-011 09-03-434-031 09-03-434-004 09-03-434-005 09-03-434-034 09-03-434-033 09-03-434-009

09-03-434-029 09-03-434-032 09-03-434-015 09-03-434-030 09-03-434-018 09-03-434-019 09-03-434-035 09-03-434-036 09-03-434-023

09-03-434-024 09-03-434-025 09-03-434-026 09-03-434-027 09-03-435-005 09-03-435-023 09-03-435-024 09-03-435-008 09-03-435-009

09-03-435-010 09-03-435-011 09-03-435-012 09-03-435-013 09-03-435-014 09-03-435-015 09-03-435-025 09-03-435-018 09-03-435-019

09-03-435-022 09-02-304-001 09-02-304-002 09-02-304-008 09-02-304-007 09-02-304-006 09-02-303-007 09-02-303-006 09-02-303-005

09-02-303-004 09-02-303-003 09-02-303-009 09-02-303-008 09-02-301-004 09-02-301-001 09-03-432-006 09-03-432-005 09-03-432-004

09-03-431-001 09-03-431-002 09-03-431-003 09-03-431-015 09-03-431-016 09-03-431-008 09-03-431-009 09-03-431-010 09-03-431-011

09-03-431-012 09-03-431-017 09-03-430-011 09-03-430-016 09-03-430-015 09-03-430-013 09-03-430-003 09-03-430-018 09-03-430-017

09-03-429-021 09-03-429-026 09-03-429-027 09-03-429-023 09-03-429-012 09-03-429-013 09-03-429-014 09-03-429-019 09-03-405-058

09-03-405-069 09-03-405-068 09-03-405-057 09-03-405-044 09-03-405-043 09-03-405-042 09-03-405-041 09-03-405-054 09-03-405-034

09-03-405-033 09-03-405-032 09-03-405-031 09-03-405-030 09-03-405-029 09-03-405-028 09-03-405-067 09-03-405-064 09-03-405-060

09-03-405-059 09-03-405-017 09-03-405-066 09-03-405-013 09-03-405-012 09-03-405-011 09-03-405-010 09-03-405-055 09-03-405-007

09-03-405-070 09-03-405-071 09-03-405-003 09-03-405-062 09-03-401-008 09-03-401-002 09-03-404-003 09-03-404-004 09-03-404-005

09-03-404-002 09-03-401-001

4. The Special Assessment District is proposed to be created for a period of ten (10) years or until a petition to discontinue the special assessment district is received with signatures that represent a majority of the properties in the district. Annual redeterminations of the cost of the improvement shall be necessary in the future, without a change in the boundaries in said Special Assessment District. The projected incremental increases are ten (10%) percent per year for the term of the improvement without additional public hearings.

5. That the Township Board will meet at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, on Monday, October 1, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. to hear and consider any objections to the improvement and to said Special Assessment District.

6. If the Township Board confirms the roll, a special assessment may be levied against properties that benefit from the improvement. Act 186 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1973, as amended, provides that the special assessment must be protested at the hearing held for the purpose of confirming the special assessment roll before the Michigan Tax Tribunal may acquire jurisdiction of any dispute involving the special assessment. Appearance and protest at the hearing is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. An owner of or party in interest in property to be assessed, or his or her agent, may appear in person to protest the special assessment, or may protest the special assessment by letter filed with the Township Clerk at or prior to the time of the hearing, in which case appearance is not required.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk