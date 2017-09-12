Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Meeting called to order at 7:05 p.m.

Invocation: Pastor Eric Johnson, King of Kings Lutheran Church. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Recognized Al Kassin of the Lake Orion Lions Club as Citizen of the Month.

Heard presentation from Randy Gower of Oxford/Orion FISH regarding the organizations’ contributions in assisting the needy in our area.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $2,179,545.39, payrolls in the amount of $110,314.39, for a total disbursement of funds of $2,289,859.78.

Approved the agenda, as amended. Approved the consent agenda, as presented.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, Monday, August 21, 2017.

Approved Minutes, Public Hearing: Golfview Drive Road Maintenance SAD #1 Proposed Roll, Monday, August 21, 2017.

Received and filed the 2017 2nd quarter Treasurer’s Report.

Approved the request for roadside solicitation from the Lake Orion Lion’s Club White Cane Week collection, contingent upon all participants maintain the free flow of traffic.

Hired Daniel Dobrosielski as Programmer Assistant, Level 3 Technical Unit union position, $14.96 per hour, full time 40 hours per week with full benefits, contingent upon meeting all the pre-employment requirements, effective 9/6/2017.

Received and filed the 2016 Orion Community Cable Communications Commission annual audit.

Authorized adopting resolution and submitting 2018 MDOT permit for work on state highways.

Approved application and issued a new waste hauler license to Green For Life, Inc.

Granted permission to sell concessions to Bryan’s Hope Michigan during their baseball fundraiser tournament to be held at Friendship Park on September 9, 2017.

Received and filed the Orion Township Library’s 2018 Budget.

Authorized 2-year agreement with Strategic Communications Solutions for consulting services, at a cost of $6,000 per month.

Held first reading of PC-2017-14, Orion Commons Major PUD Amendment and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading on October 2, 2017.

Scheduled a budget work session to be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Road.

Authorized reducing the list price for Township property located on Atwater Street to $159,900.00.

Authorized the sale of Township property located at 2510 Orion Road, Oakland Township, at a price of $415,000.00 or $5,000.00 above appraised value, whatever is less, contingent upon favorable inspections.

Received and filed the Police/Fire reports.

Received and filed the Strategic Communications Solutions update report.

Held closed executive session to discuss pending litigation.

Authorized forming ad hoc committee to facilitate the Gregory Meadows litigation resolution.

Meeting adjourned at 9:07 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

