Orion Twp. Board of Trustees SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2018

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2018

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL

2525 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MI 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

All Members present.

Invocation, Penny Shults, Orion Township Clerk.

All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Adopted the Resolution Establishing Proposed 2018 Millage Rates for the Charter Township of Orion and authorized the Clerk and Supervisor to sign the 2018 Tax Rate Request.

Held 2019 Truth-in-Budgeting Public Hearing.

Supervisor Barnett gave a proclamation in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month.

Heard presentation regarding the November 6, 2018 General Election School Improvement Bond Proposition – Lake Orion Community Schools.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,168,100.01, and payrolls of $120,930.32. Total disbursement of funds of $1,292,540.33.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, Tuesday, September 4, 2018, as presented.

Approved the Annual Permit for Work on State Highways,

Approved the Request to Waive/Reduce Fees to $25 for Polly Ann Trail Signage.

Approved the Request to Waive/Reduce Sign Fees to $25 Schrauger Memorial 5K Race.

Approved request to Purchase Additional Laserfiche Avante Licenses.

Approved request to retain OHM to continue the Safe Routes to School Design Services at a cost not to exceed $19,000.00 with an estimated 21% to be reimbursed by the LOCS, and make the necessary budget adjustments.

Awarded Safety Path Maintenance Contract to Birmingham Sealcoat at a cost of $212,724.38, and make the necessary budget adjustments.

Approved the Legal Services Contract agreement with The Kelly Firm, PLC and authorized the Supervisor and Clerk to sign the agreement.

Approved Bienvenido Delapaz Jr. Peddler’s license under the provisions of Ord. 95, Peddlers and Solicitors Regulation.

Approved the request to Waive/Reduce Sign Fees to $25 for Orion Area Chamber of Commerce.

Authorized purchasing ESO Solutions Record Management System Software for $17,986.00.

Approved purchasing two ambulances for $437,858.24 and make necessary budget adjustments.

Approved purchasing a 2019 Rosenbauer walk around rescue vehicle for $375,000 and make necessary budget adjustments.

Adopted the Resolution Establishing Actual 2018 Millage Rates for the Charter Township of Orion and authorize the Clerk and Supervisor to sign the 2018 Tax Rate Request.

Adopted the Resolution Setting Medical Marihuana Renewal License Fee at $5,000 annually.

Heard Oakland Township Water Storage presentation and voted to deny the construction of any Oakland Township water storage facility located in Orion Township.

Held Closed Executive Session to discuss the sale of 313 Brown Road attorney opinion.

Directed the Supervisor and Attorney to negotiate the sale of 313 Brown Road.

Approved Grace Premier Assisted Living, parcel 09-02-126-007 to contribute $7,468 to the Safety Path Fund in lieu of constructing a path.

Received and filed the Police and Fire Reports, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 9:52 p.m. Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 9/19/2018 Chris Barnett, Supervisor