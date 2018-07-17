Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, July 16, 2018

Connect on Linked in

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, July 16, 2018

Meeting called to order at 7:00 p.m.

Invocation: Pastor Rochelle Beckemeyer, Echo Christian Fellowship. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Held Public Hearing: Holliday Drive Private Road Maintenance Special Assessment District #2 – Proposed Roll.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $1,215,406.10, payrolls in the amount of $122,444.86, for a total disbursement of funds of $1,337,850.96.

Approved the agenda, as amended. Approved the consent agenda, as amended.

Approved the minutes of the June 2, 2018 Regular Meeting, as presented.

Approved the minutes of the June 2, 2018 Public Hearing: Tommy’s Lake Water Quality SAD #2 – Proposed Roll, as presented.

Set joint public hearing for PC-2018-27, Village Square Major PUD Amendment, Baldwin Medical for August 1, 2018 at 7:05 p.m.

Approved the application for a peddlers/solicitor’s license from Melissa Montalto in order to introduce Edward Jones financial services door-to-door in Orion Township.

Authorized hiring Dan Dobrosielski to fill the Level 6 Programmer position, $20.32 per hour, full time with benefits, effective July 17, 2018.

Approved permit to sell concessions on Township property for D’vine Cookies and Edible Dough.

Received and filed the Treasurer’s notice of bond and commercial paper purchase/rollover, as presented.

Authorized the removal of three parcels in the Central Drive Road Improvement Special Assessment District #2.

Adopted the Holliday Drive Private Road Maintenance SAD #2 Resolution, as presented.

Authorized the Fire Department to purchase four 2019 Ford Police Interceptor utility vehicles through the Oakland County cooperative bid program, at a total cost of $174,112.00, and authorized necessary budget adjustments.

Authorized the purchase of a new washer/extractor for Fire Station 1, at a cost of $6,990.00.

Held second reading and adopted the amendment to Ord. 68, Water & Sewer Regulation – pooled cash of water/sewer fund, as presented.

Held second reading and approved/adopted PC-2016-34, Schedule of Regulation Footnotes, text amendments to Zoning Ord #78, as presented.

Held second reading and approved PC-2018-20, Township-initiated rezoning request for various trailway-adjacent unaddressed parcels, from unclassified to Recreation-2, as presented.

Held first reading for PC-2018-22, Conscious Senior Living Conditional rezoning request and directed the Clerk to advertise for second reading and possible adoption on August 20, 2018, with the understanding the Township Attorney will work with the applicant to finalize a conditional rezone agreement.

Received and filed the police/fire reports.

Held closed executive session to discuss an attorney opinion letter.

Meeting adjourned at 8:27 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

