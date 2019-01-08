Orion Twp. – Board of Trustees – SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, JANUARY 7, 2019

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, JANUARY 7, 2019

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2525 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 6:35 p.m. All Members present.

Closed Executive Session at 6:36 p.m. to Discuss Confidential Written Legal Opinion Regarding Ordinance Interpretation.

Reconvene Regular Meeting at 7:14 p.m.

Invocation, Brian Birney, Township Trustee. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Held Parks and Recreation Master Plan Public Hearing.

Held Revocation Hearing of Odd Job’s License Public Hearing.

Board Action was to not revoke the license for Odd Job.

Directed Township Attorney to draft a letter to Odd Job outlining requirements to continue to hold a license in Orion Township for 2019.

Recognized Orion Township Fire Department, Good Fellows for their Christmas outreach efforts.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $595,161.22, and payrolls of $137,756.98. Total disbursement of funds of $732,848.20, as amended

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as presented.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, December 17, 2018.

Approved Minutes, Joint Public Hearing with PC, December 19, 2018.

Approved Request for Liquor License under Ord. 76 – Aldi contingent on approvals from the State of Michigan, Building Department and Fire Department.

Approved Hiring Coordinator – Planning and Zoning.

Awarded Bid for Athletic League Uniforms to Tool Sport and Sign– Parks and Recreation.

Received and filed Water / Sewer Security Matured with Multi-Bank, as presented.

Approved the request to advertise for sealed bids for Baseball/ Softball Field Renovations.

Approved the request to advertise for sealed bids for Sealcoating and Pathway work.

Approved the request to advertise for sealed bids to replace the Friendship Park Meeting Room roof.

Approved the request to advertise for sealed bids to replace Soccer Goals.

Adopted Resolution approving the 2019-2023 Orion Township Parks & Rec. Master Plan, as presented.

Approved Peddler/ Solicitor license for Anytime Fitness for 90 days.

Received and filed Police and Fire Reports, as amended.

Received and filed OCCCC 2019 proposed budget, as presented.

Received and filed FEMA – Clinton River Watershed Engineering Model Summary Table, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 9:40 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 01/09/2019 Chris Barnett, Supervisor