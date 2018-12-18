Orion Twp. Board of Trustees — SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2018

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2018

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2525 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All Members present.

Invocation, Donni Steele, Township Treasurer. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Recognized December Citizen of the Month John Cooper, in recognition of his selfless contribution to the Orion community through support of the Holly Jolly Folly and the Orion Lighted Parade.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $2,130,277.08, and payrolls of $176,124.83. Total disbursement of funds of $2,306,401.91.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, December 3, 2018.

Approved Minutes, December 3, 2018, 2019 Budget Public Hearing.

Approved Minutes, Special Meeting, Attorney Opinion, December 3, 2018.

Approved Minutes, Special Meeting, Facilities Workshop, December 3, 2018.

Approved Budget Adjustments for 2018.

Approved Electrical, Mechanical and Plumbing Contracts for 2019.

Approved Purchase of Vehicles for Parks and Recreation.

Approved Purchase of Gators for Parks and Recreation.

Approved Employee Reclassification for Parks and Recreation.

Approved Employee Discount for Parks and Recreation Programs.

Approved the hiring of two full-time firefighters.

Authorized Cost Estimate for SSH & SSH #1 Private Road Maintenance SAD #3.

Adopted Resolution for Poverty Exemption Standards for 2019.

Approved North Oakland County Household Hazardous Waste Interlocal Agreement.

Approved three-year contract with Waste Management for Trash removal at Township Municipal Sites.

Received and filed Commercial Paper Maturity General Account, as presented.

Adopted Resolution to Update the Investment Policy and Approve Investment Custodian, as presented.

Authorized 2019 Membership for the Clinton River Watershed Council.

Adopted Corrected Fire Department Wage Schedule.

Set Public Hearing for Parks and Recreation Master Plan January 7, 2019.

Approved proposal for design services for the new Township Hall with AKA Architects, Inc.

Authorized Human Resources to create a job description for Senior Budget Analyst and conduct a salary study.

Adopted 2019 salaried and non-union pay rates, as presented and adopted resolutions to establish elected

officials and deputies pay.

Held second reading and adopted the amendment to Ordinance 131, Wastewater Discharge.

Received and filed Police and Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed MDEQ – Combined Solid Waste Landfill Waste Receipt Report, as presented.

Received and filed Paint Creek Trail 2019 Budget, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 8:44 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 12/19/2018 Chris Barnett, Supervisor