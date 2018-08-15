Orion Twp. Board of Trustees – Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, August 6, 2018

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, August 6, 2018

Meeting called to order at 6:32 p.m.

Invocation: Clerk Penny Shults. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Held Closed Executive Session to discuss Attorney opinion letter.

The Lake Orion Lions Club was recognized as Citizens of the Month.

Supervisor Barnett shared good news about happenings in the community.

Held Public Hearing for Tommy’s Lake Water Quality Control SAD #5 Proposed Roll.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $1,292,635.37, payrolls in the amount of $127,423.15, for a total disbursement of funds of $1,420,058.52.

Approved agenda, as amended. Approved consent agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, Monday, July 16, 2018.

Approved Minutes, Public Hearing: Holliday Drive Private Road Maintenance SAD #2: Proposed Roll, July 16, 2018.

Waived the Annual Sign Permit Application fee for St. Mary’s in the Hills.

Adopted the 2018/2019 Industrial Waste Control Charges.

Waived the Temporary Sign fee for Orion Art Center Dragon on the Lake.

Authorized hiring Eve Ryan as Office Assistant – Parks and Recreation, Level 4 Technical Unit Union position at $21.43 per hour, full-time, with benefits, effective August 20, 2018, and authorized posting/advertising the position of Election Coordinator/Administrative Assistant to the Clerk.

Authorized an additional contract division to the Clarkston Road Regional Pathway Phase 1-A to include an additional $542,163.45 change order to Superior Excavating for the completion of Phase 1-B, and make the necessary budget adjustments.

Adopted the Oakland County Hazard Mitigation Plan Resolution, as presented.

Approved the Special Permit Application under Ord. 76 & Township Property Alcohol Use Permit for Morflo Music Festival, contingent upon State of Michigan Liquor Control Commission approval and conditions set by Lt. Toth, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Approved the Special Permit Applications under Ord. 76 & Township Property Alcohol Use Permits for The Daisy Project fundraiser events to be held on August 26, 2018 and September 15, 2018.

Approved the request for The Daisy Project to sell concessions at Wildwood Amphitheater during the Callahan’s Music Concert and LO Palooza.

Approved Baldwin Road Street Lighting Agreement.

Approved request for Special One-Day Permit for the institute of Real Estate Management event at Bald Mountain Recreation Area on August 23, 2018, contingent on state approval and favorable review from Oakland County Sheriff Office.

Adopted the Tommy’s Lake Water Quality Control SAD #5 Resolution authorizing preparation of the Special Assessment Roll, as presented.

Approved the Plante & Moran Agreement to review updated Chart of Accounts to begin in September 2018.

Authorized transfer of all funds raised for the “Orion on Deck” inclusive baseball field to Easterseals Michigan for the construction of the Miracle League of North Oakland Baseball Field at Friendship Park.

Approved the Inter-Governmental Agreement for Police-School Liaison Program between the Charter Township of Orion and Lake Orion Community Schools.

Received and filed the draft Target Shooting Ordinance.

Approved contract with Sinacori Landscaping in the amount of $134,867.00 and Birmingham Sealcoat in the amount of $48,400.34 to complete the project for Dutton Corporate Center.

Approved the Oxford Township / Orion Township Interlocal Agreement for Conscious Living Properties.

Scheduled a budget workshop on August 20, 2018 to discuss Fire Department financial decisions.

Authorized the Supervisor to notify the Road Commission for Oakland County that the Township has no objections to the proposed abandonment for a portion of Kinmount Drive as long as the rights are reserved for any easements for private or public utilities.

Received and filed Police / Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed Grimaldi v. Orion Update, as presented.

Received and filed Grant Update, as presented.

Received and filed Strategic Communications Solutions Report, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 10:36 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor