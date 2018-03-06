Orion Twp. – Board of Trustees Synopsis – March 5, 2018

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, March 5, 2018

Meeting called to order at 7:00 p.m.

Invocation: Invocation led by Trustee Mike Flood. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Held Public Hearing: Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant Application: E. Clarkston Road Pathway.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $746,262.91, payrolls in the amount of $119,106.15, for a total disbursement of funds of $865,369.06.

Approved the minutes of the regular meeting Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

Approved the special permit application under Ord. 76, Alcoholic Beverages Regulation, for the Friends of the Library Spring Fundraiser.

Approved the fee waiver for Good Shepherd’s Lutheran Church annual temporary sign permit application.

Set the salary for the Fire Chief’s position at $95,000.00 annually, plus benefits.

Received and filed the 2017 Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals Annual Reports.

Adopted resolution setting polling locations, moving Precinct 3 to the Lake Orion Church of Christ, 1080 Hemingway.

Adopted North Oakland Transportation Authority Intergovernmental Agreement for an 8-year period, beginning 1/1/2018.

Authorized proceeding with obtaining a cost estimate for the Tommy’s Lake Water Quality Control SAD #5.

Authorize the purchase of a new dump truck for the Department of Public Works, at a cost not to exceed $65,398.00 and authorized necessary budget adjustments.

Held first reading for the new Minor In Possession Ordinance and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading and possible adoption at the April 16, 2018 meeting.

Authorized the sale of property located at 2586 Holland, Lake Orion, MI for $130,000 and authorized the Supervisor and Deputy Supervisor to sign on behalf of the Township.

Adopted resolution in support of the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant for a portion of the East Clarkston Road pathway as part of the Iron-Belle Trail Project.

Approved the agreement with Tower Co. for the placement of a cell tower on the fire station #2 property and authorized the Supervisor to sign on behalf of the Township.

Authorized Attorney and Clerk to proceed with placing a millage proposal on the August 7, 2018 Primary Ballot for the Safety Path Millage Renewal (Option 1) for a period of 10 years.

Authorized entering into an agreement with the Michigan Employee Retirement System for the administration of the Post-Employment Health Care accounts.

Received and filed the Police and Fire reports.

Received and filed the Building Department Update

Held Closed Executive Session to discuss an attorney opinion letter.

Meeting adjourned 8:18 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor