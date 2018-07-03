Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Synopsis July 2, 2018

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, July 2, 2018

Meeting called to order at 7:00 p.m.

Invocation: Deacon Chris Stark, Guest House. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Held a Public Hearing for Central Drive Road Improvement Special Assessment District #2 Special Assessment Roll.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $809,711.14, payrolls in the amount of $137,668.96; for a total disbursement of funds of $947,356.31.

Approved agenda as amended. Approved consent agenda, as presented.

Approved the Minutes of the Regular Meeting, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Approved the Minutes of the Public Hearing: Tommy’s Lake Water Quality SAD #2, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Approved the Minutes, Special Meeting: Trustee Interviews, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Approved the request to purchase replacement election laptops, at a cost not to exceed $6,349.56.

Approved the METRO Act Permit extension for AT&T for another 5-year term and directed the Supervisor to sign the agreement.

Adopted a temporary street closure resolution to allow for the closure of Parkland Road in the Round Tree Subdivision in order to hold a neighborhood block party on July 21, 2018.

Set public hearing regarding Tommy’s Lake Water Quality Control SAD #5 special assessment roll for 7:00 p.m. on August 6, 2018.

Authorized hiring Todd Carrothers as Custodian/Groundskeeper, level 3 Technical Unit union position, at a starting rate of $15.26 per hour plus benefits, full time, effective July 3, 2018.

Authorized hiring Patrick Ross as a Park Maintenance Worker, level 5 Technical Unit union position, at a starting rate of $17.81 per hour plus benefits, full time, effective July 9, 2018.

Awarded bid for Wildwood Amphitheater parking lot paving to Birmingham Sealcoating Inc., at a cost of $59,950.28.

Adopted the Central Drive Road Improvement SAD #2 Resolution to Authorize Spreading Roll, as presented.

Approved the ground lease between the Township and Easterseals Michigan for a proposed adaptive baseball field to be located at Friendship Park and authorized the Supervisor and Clerk to execute the agreement.

Held First Reading of the amendment to Ord. 68: Water and Sewer Regulations and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading possible adoption on July 16, 2018.

Received and filed the Police/Fire reports, as presented.

Received and filed the Parks and Recreation Report, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 8:45 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor