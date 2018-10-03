Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Meeting Synopsis – Oct. 1, 2018

Connect on Linked in

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2018

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2525 JOSLYN ROAD,

LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:05 p.m. All Members present.

Invocation, Pastor Tony Bryson, Lake Orion Baptist Church. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Held Central Drive Road Improvement SAD #2: Proposed Roll Public Hearing.

David Moen was recognized as a Carnegie Hero Metal Recipient.

Heard presentations: Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary, Coffee with a Cop, and Brown Bag lunch.

Lake Orion United Methodist Church and Dawn Ames were named October Citizens of the Month for hosting the Brown Bag summer lunch program.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,464,636.07, and payrolls of $138,864.84. Total disbursement of funds of $1,603,500.91.

Approved Agenda, as amended. Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, Monday, September 17, 2018

Approved Minutes, Special Meeting, Thursday, September 13, 2018

Approved Minutes, Public Hearing, Thursday, September 13, 2018

Approved Minutes, 2019 Truth-in-Budgeting Public Hearing, Monday, September 17, 2018

Approved the SMART Municipal Credit Program FY2019 with the understanding that funds will be used to help fund the Township’s participation in NOTA. Received and filed the Commercial Paper Maturity, as presented.

Approved the Baldwin Road Cost Participation Agreement, as presented.

Approved the Special One-Day Liquor License permit for Lake Orion Lions Club, pending State approval and waived the $300 application fee.

Authorized hiring Jennifer Douglas as Permit Technician – Building Department, a Level 4 Technical Unit union position at $16.47 per hour, full-time, with benefits. Approved the Building Entry System Installation contract with Weber Security for the key card access system and setup for OTFD Station #1, not to exceed $10,000.

Scheduled Board Workshop – Township Hall Plan Review for 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 25, 2018 to be held at Orion Township Hall.

Approved Employee Flu Shot Program offering to pay $25 per employee.

Adopted the Central Drive Road Improvement SAD #2 Resolution, and authorized preparation of the Special Assessment Roll, as presented.

Approved the PC-2018-27 Village Square Major PUD Amendment, Baldwin Medical.

Accepted Pulte’s offer to purchase 313 Brown Road for $435,000 with Pulte constructing a pocket park at the intersection of Baldwin and Jordan with an added estimated value at $65,000, and authorized Supervisor to sign the agreement on behalf of the Township.

Scheduled Budget Work Sessions for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 25, 2018 to be held at Orion Township Hall.

Adopted the Charter Township of Orion Resolution Opposing Senate Bill 637.

Received and filed the Police and Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed the Dutton Corporate Update, as presented.

Received and filed the Kaboom Playground Update, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 9:00 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 10/03/2018 Chris Barnett, Supervisor