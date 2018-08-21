Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Meeting Synopsis Aug. 20, 2018

Connect on Linked in

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, August 20, 2018

Meeting called to order at 6:36 p.m.

Invocation: Treasurer Donni Steele. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Held Closed Executive Session to discuss Attorney opinion letter.

Jolie Tremonti was recognized as Citizen of the Month.

Recognition given to Congressman Mike Bishop for his assistance with safe travel plans for a Haiti mission team delayed due to civil unrest in the nation.

The Polly Ann Trailway Update and presentation was given.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $2,574,887.53, payrolls in the amount of $133,664.77, for a total disbursement of funds of $2,708,552.30.

Approved agenda, as amended. Approved consent agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, August 6, 2018.

Approved Minutes, Public Hearing: Tommy’s Lake SAD Roll, August 6, 2018.

Approved Minutes, Special Joint Meeting: PC-2018-27, Baldwin Medical, August 1, 2018

Scheduled Truth-in-Budgeting Public Hearing for 7:00 p.m. on September 17, 2018.

Approved Board of Trustees Meeting Schedule Revision to reschedule the Monday, November 5, 2018 meeting to Monday, October 29, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Appointed Joseph Walker to the Safety Path Advisory Committee as voting member.

Approved the revision to the Military Leave Policy.

Received and filed the MMRMA Quarterly Report.

Received and filed updated Accounting Procedures for Corridor Improvement Authority/Pooled Cash.

Authorized hiring Samantha Timko as Chief Assistant to the Supervisor for $63,000 per year plus benefits, effective September 4, 2018.

Approved updated job description for Building Clerk changed it from a Level 3 Clerk – Building, to a Level 4 Permit Technician – Building with a pay increase of $1.59 per hour.

Received and filed Commercial Paper Rollover and Purchase of Municipal Bonds, Commercial Paper and CD, as presented.

Approved Peddler/Solicitor License Application: Ice Cream Sales from a Truck, Sugar Rush.

Approved Orion Ridge PUD: Minor Modification, with additional modifications as authorized by the Township Supervisor.

Approved application for Permission to Sell Concessions from Liverpool Football Club of Michigan.

Approved request to close a portion of Bald Mountain Road for a summer block party.

Heard presentation from Robinson Capital Management and authorized the Treasurer to go out for bids for investment management services.

Held Second Reading: PC-2018-22, Conscious Senior Living Conditional Rezoning Request and approved the conditional rezone of parcel 09-02-126-007 from Single Family Residential- 1 (R-1) to Office Professional (OP) with conditions.

Discussed request from Oakland Township for Water Storage Locations

Approved hiring Auger Klein Aller Architects for $18,000 to complete Orion Township Offices plan.

Approved Ground Lease with Easterseals Michigan for adaptive field at Friendship Park.

Approved updated job description for Special Assistant to the Supervisor from part time to full time with benefits.

Adopted the Forfeiture of Abandoned Property Resolution, as presented.

Received and filed Police and Fire Reports, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 9:45 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

