Orion Twp. Board of Trustees meeting synopsis 12-4-17

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, December 4, 2017

Meeting called to order at 7:00 p.m.

Invocation: Dino and Jodi Masalla, Family Face Ministries. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Heard presentation regarding Christmas in Action; recognized $50,000 donation from Larry Mullins.

Heard presentation from North Oakland Community Coalition regarding e-cigarettes.

Heard presentation from Orion Area Youth Assistance – annual update.

Recognized Township Employees.

Recognized Fire Department first responders.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $130,264.49, payrolls in the amount of $163,226.30 for a total disbursement of funds of $293,490.79.

Approved the consent agenda, as presented. Approved the agenda, as revised.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, Monday, November 20, 2017

Approved Minutes, Public Hearing: CDBG 2018 Annual Application, Monday, November 20, 2017.

Received and filed the notice of retirement from Public Works Director Bill Ireland, with regret.

Authorized 2018 Membership in the Clinton River Watershed Council.

Received and filed the 3rd Quarter 2017 MMRMA Report.

Scheduled final budget public hearing for Monday, December 18, 2017, at 7:00 p.m.

Promoted firefighter Scott Lark to full-time status, effective December 8, 2017, at a starting pay rate of $14.75 per hour, full benefits, contingent upon the successful completion of all pre-employment requirements.

Approved the annual contract for plumbing inspection services with TLK Inspections, Inc.

Authorized DPW to contract with RedZone Robotics for sanitary sewer main inspection services, at a cost not to exceed $95,600.00.

Approved the development agreement with Menard, Inc., and authorized the Supervisor and Clerk to sign on behalf of the Township.

Approved new job descriptions: Fire Chief, Parks & Recreation Supervisor, and Parks Superintendent.

Adopted 2018 Federal poverty exemption guidelines for use in support of property tax poverty exemptions.

Approved contracting with Grant Fodor of Edward Jones Investment Services to provide pension administration services, and authorized the Supervisor and Clerk to sign on behalf of the Township.

Held first reading of Amendment to Ord. 121, Possession or Use of Marijuana, and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading and possible adoption on January 16, 2018.

Authorized the Supervisor and attorney to enter into negotiations for the construction and lease of a cell tower on Fire Station #2 property, with any final agreement subject to board approval.

Approved RCOC Consent Judgment, removing Orion Township from RCOC v. Jidas.

Received and filed the Police/Fire reports.

Held closed executive session to discuss pending litigation and union contract negotiations.

Approved the tentative agreement with Teamsters Local 214 – DPW Unit, subject to attorney review and authorized the Supervisor to sign on behalf of the Township.

Meeting adjourned at 9:58 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

Charter Township of Orion