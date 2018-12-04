Orion Twp. — Board of Trustees 2019 MEETING DATES RESOLUTION

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

2019 MEETING DATES RESOLUTION

WHEREAS, the by-laws of the Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees provide for the scheduling of regular Orion Township Board month; and

WHEREAS, the State of Michigan has enacted the Open Meetings Act which requires the specific designation of the dates, times, and places of all regular meetings of the Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees; and

WHEREAS, it is the desire of the Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees to conduct all of its business in an open forum, in compliance with said Act,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees will hold its regularly scheduled meetings at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 loslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360 beginning at 7:00 p.m., on the first and third Mondays of each month of the calendar year 2019, with exceptions as noted*:

January 7,22* (Tuesday) July 1, 15

February 4,19* (Tuesday) August 5,19

March 4,18 September 3* (Tuesday), 16

April 1, 15 October 7,21

May 6,20 November 4,18

June 3,17 December 2,16

AND BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that Executive Sessions will be held prior to the regular 7:00 p.m. starting time, during the meeting, or at the end of the regular meeting, as needed.

AND BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that a copy of a notice of meeting dates is to be published in The Lake Orion Review and to be posted at the Orion Township Hall.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Adopted: 11/19/2018