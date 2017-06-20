Orion Twp. Bd. of Trustees Meeting Synopsis 6-19-17

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, June 19, 2017

Meeting called to order at 7:03 p.m.

Invocation: Fr. Mike Verschaeve, St. Joseph Catholic Church. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Supervisor Barnett delivered a proclamation in honor of the Lions Club International 100 years of community service.

Recognized Lt. Dan Toth, OCSO as Citizen of the Month in honor of his attendance at the FBI academy.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $1,296,999.47, payrolls in the amount of $122,509.65, for a total disbursement of funds of $1,419,509.12.

Approved the consent agenda, as presented. Approved the agenda, as revised.

Approved Minutes, Monday, Regular Meeting, June 5, 2017.

Approved Minutes, Special Joint Meeting, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

Awarded the contract for the purchase and installation of a water pressure monitoring system to Lotus Electric Inc., in an amount not to exceed $28,754.69, funds from account #592-556-976.001.

Amended fee schedule for Soil Erosion Control permits.

Amended fee schedule for Building Department to include additional fees and authorize the Building Official to waive the plan review fee if the project is deemed minor in nature.

Authorized accepting any donations raised through the Orion On Deck crowdfunding campaign through Patronicity (MEDC program partner) and authorized the Clerk, Treasurer, and Supervisor to establish the proper accounting and receipting protocols.

Approved the outdoor assembly license application for Lake Orion Church of Christ for their Mission: Possible community service event on August 2 – August 5, 2017.

Approved the application for a special permit under Ord. 76 for LO Palooza event to be held on September 9, 2017, pending state approval, and waived the application fee.

Re-adopted Michigan Townships Association Principles of Governance Pledge as an official policy of the Orion Township Board of Trustees.

Approved the request from the Lake Orion Band Boosters to sell concessions on Township park properties during the 2017 season.

Adopted resolution scheduling the public hearing for Golfview Drive Private Road Maintenance SAD #1 on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Accepted the resignation of Programmer Rebecca Minkwitz, with regret (effective July 7, 2017), and authorized posting/advertising the vacant programmer position.

Authorized the purchase of digital radar equipment for the OCSO at a cost not to exceed $2,544.00.

Authorized reimbursing Supervisor Barnett for travel-related expenses associated with attendance at the State and Local Governance Program.

Adopted a Resolution to Reinstate the Collection of Penalty on Delinquent Property Tax payments.

Authorized the sale of used phone equipment to Source Technology Group for $1,250.00.

Awarded bid for Brown Road widening to Pamar Enterprises, at a total cost not to exceed $3,089,431.11, with funds from the Corridor Improvement Authority fund; further, authorized any necessary budget adjustments and transfers, and authorized the Supervisor to sign the agreement on behalf of the Township and Corridor Improvement Authority.

Held first reading of PC-2017-11, Orion Village Crossing Commercial major PUD amendment and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading and possible adoption at the July 17, 2017 meeting.

Authorized payment of $7,022.92 in order to obtain safety path easement at 1420 Clarkston Road.

Approved necessary alcohol use permits for Knights of Columbus to conduct Dragonfest at the Wildwood amphitheater on July 7 & 8, 2017, pending state approval and local law enforcement review, and waived the application fees.

Received and filed the Police/Fire Updates.

Meeting adjourned at 8:03 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

Charter Township of Orion