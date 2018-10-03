Orion Twp. – Baldwin Medical – Planned Unit Development

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

PC-2018-27, VILLAGE SQUARE MAJOR

PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT AMENDMENT REQUEST

BALDWIN MEDICAL WITH A DRIVE-THRU

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, October 29, 2018, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-2018-27, Village Square Major PUD Amendment Baldwin Medical with a Drive-thru, a request to amend the Planned Unit Development of the subject site, located at 3600 S. Baldwin Road, for the purpose of removing the currently-approved Tim Hortons/Coldstone Creamery and proposing a two-story 10,942 square foot footprint (21,884 square foot total) medical building with a drive thru, Sidwell numbers 09-29-301-084 and 09-29-301-085; Baldwin Medical, LLC, applicant.

A copy of the proposed ordinance amendment and revised PUD agreement is on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written comments may be submitted before the meeting to Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at the address listed above.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion