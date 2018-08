Orion Twp. Amendment to Ord. 78 – Conscious Senior Living – conditional rezone request

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78

PC-2018-22,

CONSCIOUS SENIOR LIVING

CONDITIONAL REZONE REQUEST

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, August 20, 2018, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-2018-22, Conscious Senior Living Conditional Rezone Request, a request to rezone 4.591 acres located at 985 N. Lapeer Road (M-24), on the west side of Lapeer Rd., south of Manitou Lane, Sidwell No. 09-02-126-007, from R-1 (Single Family Residential-1) to OP (Office Professional) with conditions. David Fulkerson, applicant.

A copy of the proposed ordinance amendment is on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written comments may be submitted before the meeting to Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at the address listed above.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Publish: 08.01.18