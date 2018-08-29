Orion Twp. – ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-267 – CONSCIOUS SENIOR LIVING – CONDITIONAL REZONE REQUEST

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-267

PC-2018-22,

CONSCIOUS SENIOR LIVING

CONDITIONAL REZONE REQUEST

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, August 20, 2018, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-2018-22, Conscious Senior Living Conditional Rezone Request, a request to rezone 4.591 acres located at 985 N. Lapeer Road (M-24), on the west side of Lapeer Rd., south of Manitou Lane, Sidwell No. 09-02-126-007, from R-1 (Single Family Residential-1) to OP (Office Professional) with conditions. David Fulkerson, applicant.

Copies of the Ordinance are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

