Orion Twp. ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-263 PC-2017-01, GREGORY MEADOWS FINAL PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT PLAN

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-263

PC-2017-01, GREGORY MEADOWS FINAL PLANNED UNIT

DEVELOPMENT PLAN

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, June 4, 2018, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-2017-01, Gregory Meadows Final Planned Unit Development Plan, a request to rezone approximately 69 acres located on the south side of Gregory Road, Sidwell No. 09-31-200-001, a parcel that has not yet been addressed from SF (Suburban Farms) to PUD (Planned Unit Development) for construction of a one hundred three (103) unit detached single-family site condominium residential development. Fairview Companies, applicant.

Copies of the Ordinance and PUD agreement are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Publish: 06.13.18