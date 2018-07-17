Orion Twp. – ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 68-9 – AMENDMENT TO ORD. NO. 68

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 68-9

AMENDMENT TO ORD. NO. 68

WATER & SEWER REGULATIONS

POOLED CASH OF

WATER/SEWER FUND

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, July 16, 2018, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted an ordinance amending Ordinance No. 68, Water and Sewer, as previously amended, for the Charter Township of Orion, Michigan; amending Section 28, Separate Accounting.

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION ORDAINS:

SECTION 1 of Ordinance

* * *

Section 28 – Separate Accounting

The revenues of the System shall be set aside, as collected, accounted for separately and deposited in a bank duly qualified to do business in Michigan to be selected by the Board, said revenues to be accounted for under the Township’s designation as the “Water Supply and Sewage Disposal System Receiving Fund”; and said revenues so deposited shall be accounted for and transferred from the Receiving Fund periodically in the manner and at the time hereinafter specified.

SECTION 2 of Ordinance

All other ordinances or parts of ordinances which are inconsistent or in conflict herewith are hereby repealed to the extent of such inconsistency or conflict.

SECTION 3 of Ordinance

The various parts, sections and clauses of this Ordinance are declared to be severable. If any part, sentence, paragraph, section or clause is adjudged unconstitutional or invalid by a court of competent jurisdiction, the remainder of the Ordinance shall not be affected.

SECTION 4 of Ordinance

This Ordinance shall be published in full in a newspaper of general circulation in the Charter Township of Orion, qualified under State law to publish legal notices, and shall become effective upon publication, as provided by law.

SECTION 5 of Ordinance

This Ordinance is hereby declared to have been adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion at a meeting thereof duly called and held on the 16th day of July, 2018 and ordered to be given publication in the manner prescribed by the Charter of the Township of Orion.

Copies of the Ordinance are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Publish: 07.18.18